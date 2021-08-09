Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame set for September 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 16, the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame will induct Hattiesburg native Craig Wiseman into the 2021 class. The show will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Mary C. O’Keefe Theatre in Ocean Springs.

Craig has scored more than 350 cuts and 125 singles, including “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Believe.” Craig is a Grammy winner, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member and \was awarded ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Century.

He will be inducted with Bob Morrison, the Late Tammy Wynette and the late Paul Davis who will be presented by his good friend hit singer/songwriter Paul Overstreet from Vancleave.

During the show, plans will be unveiled for the new 10,000 Sq. Ft. MS Songwriters Hall of Fame Center to be built in Gautier, along with a 3,500 seat amphitheater.