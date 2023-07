JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?

The Mississippi State Fair has partnered with American Idol to bring the first step of auditions to Mississippi.

The 164th Mississippi State Fair will be held on Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Click here for more information about how to audition for the chance to perform for the American Idol judges in Nashville, Tennessee.