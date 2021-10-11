Mississippi Valley State student competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The word ‘Goat’ has been used as an acronym, which means “Greatest of all time.” The word is often used to describe professional sports players, but Mississippi Valley State student Corterrius Allen calls himself ‘DaCakeGoat.’

He displayed his baking talents on the national stage while competing on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars.’

Courtesy: Corterrius Allen

At 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, you can see the Cleveland native competing for $25,000. His team is called the Tomb Shakers. So far, they’ve made it to the top four of the competition.

Allen started baking two years ago at the Sweetery Bake Shop in Cleveland. When he started college, he began making cupcakes for people. One day, someone wanted to know if he could make a full cake.

“So me being my typical self, I just stepped out there, not knowing if I could do it or not, and I just took the order,” he said.

From then, he never looked back. He work started to grow, and many suggested he try out for a Food Network show.

When he was accepted, he said, “It was too good to be true. I was jumping all across the house. I didn’t know what to believe. I thought it was a dream.”

Allen said being on the show has opened so many doors for him.

“I’m booked every weekend now. I can’t keep up with myself.”

He said the passion comes from the smiles on people’s faces when they see the designs that he created for them. If you would like to order a cake from Allen, you can contact him through social media.

Facebook: CJA’s Cakes and Cupcakes

Instagram: @dacakegoat