JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi native and actress Aunjanue Ellis has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Ellis was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “King Richard.” Nominations were announced on Tuesday, February 7 in Los Angeles by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ellis attended Tougaloo College. She has previously starred in “The Help,” “Get on Up,” and “Lovecraft Country.”