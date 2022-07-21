POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi group, Chapel Hart, got the Golden Buzzer during their audition on America’s Got Talent.

Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the band.

The family band performed their original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which is a tribute to country music singer Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

After their performance, the judges and host unanimously pushed the Golden Buzzer, which means the group will advance to the final, live stage performance on American’s Got Talent.

In a post on Facebook, Parton said, “What a fun new take on my song.”

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) also congratulated the band on social media.

“Congratulations to Chapel Hart Band! Mississippi is the birthplace of America’s music and y’all did a wonderful job of continuing that tradition with a GOLDEN performance!” stated Reeves.

Check out their performance here.