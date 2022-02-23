HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two monster truck shows will be held in Hattiesburg on Saturday, February 26.
Guests can expect monster truck battles, professional FMX jumper tricks, 4×4 truck competitions and more.
The shows will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center at 962 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. A pit party will begin at 12:00 p.m. before the 1:00 p.m. show, and a pit party will begin at 6:00 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. show.
Ticket details are as follows:
- Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Boot Country at 6467 US 49 in Hattiesburg. Tickets purchased from Boot Country include a free kids pass and a pit pass.
- Adult tickets are $24.
- Each adult ticket includes one free kids pass for kids ages 3-13. You must request a free kids pass when purchasing tickets from Boot Country. Free kids passes will not be available at the door and only apply to general admission. Each adult ticket purchased online will include a free kids pass. Tickets purchased online must be printed out for entry.
- Additional child tickets are $14.
- VIP tickets are $30 for adults and children and include preferred seating and a free pit pass. VIP tickets can only be purchased online.
- Tickets purchased online or at the door will include a service charge.
- Click here to purchase tickets online.