HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two monster truck shows will be held in Hattiesburg on Saturday, February 26.

Guests can expect monster truck battles, professional FMX jumper tricks, 4×4 truck competitions and more.

The shows will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center at 962 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. A pit party will begin at 12:00 p.m. before the 1:00 p.m. show, and a pit party will begin at 6:00 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. show.

Ticket details are as follows: