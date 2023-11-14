BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – More entertainment is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater in 2024!

Red Mountain Entertainment announced Travis Tritt with special guests Chase Matthew and Frank Foster will perform on Saturday, April 27 as part of Brandon Jubilee Days 2024. The concert starts 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.

Staind with special guest Seether, as well as Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, will perform on April 22, 2024. The concert starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17 at noon through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.

Oliver Anthony will perform on Saturday, March 9. The concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.