CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A comedy thriller is being filmed in the City of Canton.

“The Minute You Wake Up Dead” stars Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander.

According to IMDb, the film is about a stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor that leads to multiple murders.

The film is being directed by Michael Mailer.