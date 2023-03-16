OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Morgan Freeman will host a gala on March 25 for the 20-year anniversary of the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

The evening will honor Ole Miss alumni Mary and Sam Haskell.

The first half of the gala will feature appearances by Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Christine Baranski, Emmy-winning actor and Ole Miss alumnus Gerald McRaney; award-winning actress Delta Burke; Broadway and Critics’ Choice Award-winning TV star Bellamy Young; supermodel and brand mogul Kathy Ireland; percussionist Pedro Segundo; Emmy-winning producer, director, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; renowned pianist Bruce Levingston; actor and singer Blake McIver Ewing; and actress Mary Lane Haskell.

Eight-time Grammy Award winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are slated to take the stage for the second half of the program.

The Ford Center became a reality in 1998 with a gift of $20 million from the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation of Jackson.

Tickets to the March 25 anniversary celebration range from $25 to $60. Tickets can be purchased at the UM Box Office in the Ford Center, open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; by calling 662-915-7411; or online at https://olemissboxoffice.universitytickets.com.