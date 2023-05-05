OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer Morgan Wallen plans to reschedule his failed Oxford concert.

The Clarion Ledger reported Wallen apologized on Twitter Friday after canceling the concert on Sunday, April 23. He said they’re working to reschedule a date, but an exact date has not been confirmed.

Thousands of country music fans were awaiting Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on the University of Mississippi campus.

WTVA-TV reported video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Thought You Should Know” singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.