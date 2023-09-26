OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer Morgan Wallen is coming back to Ole Miss for a concert. This comes after he cancelled his concert at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in April 2023.

The new concert will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024. He will be joined by special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said . “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets for Wallen’s tour, One Night At A Time 2024, will be using advance registration. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 online. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford, Mississippi, show on Saturday, April 23, 2023 will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.