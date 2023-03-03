CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The historic Canton Square is being used as a set for a faith-based movie starring John Schneider.

The Madison County Journal reported the film is called “Sunday Kinda Love,” and is being produced by Andrew Stevens. The film is expected to premiere on Pureflix near the end of 2023.

Schneider is famous for playing Bo Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard.” In the new film, Schneider plays a character mourning the loss of his wife. The actor’s wife, Alicia Allain, died in February.

Stevens said the location in the movie will be real-life Canton.

Filming for the movie began on February 13, and crews plan to wrap filming this weekend.