NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple car burglaries near Mardi Gras world on Tchoupitoulas Street.

The break-ins happened Tuesday night in a parking lot that is reserved for a nighttime film crew who are working on Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage.

Glass that was left behind in the parking lot Wednesday morning shows evidence of the crime.

Around 3:30 Wednesday morning, the film crew received an email from production, stating that there wouldn’t be any officers on-site to take reports because of the volume of cars that were hit and a lack of officers.

Crew members were provided a link to file a report online.

According to a spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department, officers with the Sixth District received a call about the burglaries shortly before midnight, hours before the email was sent.

The spokesman said officers arrived about thirty minutes after receiving the call and that they are working to gather information on seven vehicle burglaries.

Police received another call about additional burglaries, and that call was referred to the Alternative Police Reporting Unit, which processes reports online.

At this time, it’s unclear exactly what items were stolen since the investigation is ongoing.

Some crew members say they now don’t feel safe and that someone needs to be held responsible for the damages.

Around noon on Wednesday, WGNO’s Jordan Lippincott visited the film’s production office for comment, but they declined to speak.

According to Crescent City Consulting, who was called after the burglaries to assist Reel Security with the job, they will be increasing security and law enforcement officers, starting Wednesday night.

If you have any information about these crimes, call NOPD’s Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111. Your tip can remain anonymous.