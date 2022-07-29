JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation (GBF) announced Bright Lights Belhaven Nights (BLBN) will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the historic Belhaven neighborhood. Organizers said the event will feature live music on two stages, as well as local, handmade craft vendors and food and beverages.

This year’s featured headliner is Colony House. Their 2014 debut “When I Was Younger” included the instantly popular single “Silhouettes.”

2022 Music Line-Up

Watkins Construction Stage (Belhaven Park):

5:15 p.m. – Fondren Guitar Kids

6:00 p.m. – TB Ledford

7:00 p.m. – Epic Funk Brass Band

7:30 p.m. – Epic Funk Brass Band second line through the streets

Carlisle Stage:

5:30 p.m. – Newscast

6:45 p.m. – The Suffers

8:15 p.m. – Colony House

The annual street festival is an end-of-the-summer tradition that celebrates all things in Greater Belhaven.

Advance tickets are $15 per person and are available online at www.greaterbelhaven.com/events/bright-lights-belhaven-nights-event/ or $20 at the gate (cash only). Children ages 12 and under are free and must be with a supervising adult at all times. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The festival will extend along Carlisle Street from Corner Market’s parking lot toward New Stage Theatre, and also turn onto Kenwood Place and extend into Belhaven Park.

Free parking will be available along Belhaven streets that have not been closed off, and in the parking garage adjacent to Baptist Health Systems Medical Arts East at the corner of North and Carlisle Streets. The entry gates will be located on Carlisle and Poplar Streets.