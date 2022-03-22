FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music legend and Grammy award winner Clint Black will be the headliner at the Flowood Family Festival on May 14 at Liberty Park.

This year’s event will be the first to showcase two Grammy award winners at the festival’s free concert. Six-piece country music band Diamond Rio will take the stage at 6:45 p.m. ahead of Black.

The festival will open at 4:00 p.m. with space jumps and activities for the kids, food vendors from local Flowood restaurants, and music from DJ Trix. A fireworks display will follow Black’s performance, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

Free admission is made possible by the City of Flowood and Parks and Recreation sponsors.