JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Broadway in Jackson announced two shows will come to Thalia Mara Hall in 2024.

My Fair Lady will come to Jackson on January 17, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m.

The production boasts now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

A production of Little Women will also come to Thalia Mara Hall. The show will be on February 6, 2023.

Based on the beloved classic novel, the production is filled with stunning music and bristles with energy. Tickets for Little Women will go on sale Friday, September 22 and range from $55 to $85.

Tickets for both productions can be purchased online at JacksonBroadway.com.