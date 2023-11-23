NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a classic mistake. Nashville, Tennessee native Jelly Roll waited a little too long to order a staple of his Thanksgiving feast — the dressing.
Facing a holiday without one of the best sides, the musician took to TikTok to ask for help, and Nashville came through for him.
A fan helped hook Jelly Roll up with Barr’s Music City Soul Food in South Nashville, which is one of Jelly’s favorite restaurants.
Jelly Roll offered to pay handsomely for his mistake — $1,000 for just two pans of dressing.
The owner of the restaurant honored Jelly Roll’s special request and accepted his generous offer.