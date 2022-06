HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Country music artist Neal McCoy will perform at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Doors will open at 3:00 p.m., and the concert starts at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show range from $35 to $65 plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 1 at 10:00 a.m. through Eventbrite.