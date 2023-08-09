WJTV
by: Kayla Thompson
Posted: Aug 9, 2023 / 04:41 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 / 04:41 PM CDT
Nelson Ascencio joins us to talk about his journey through the entertainment industry and how this writer and actors strike is impacting himself and his fellow actors.
