JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the newest artist scheduled for the upcoming 59th annual Dixie National Rodeo, which runs February 9-17, 2024.

Conner Smith and Colin Stough will perform as the musical entertainment portion of the Friday, February 9, Dixie National Rodeo.

Jameson Rodgers was previously scheduled to perform February 9, and fans who purchased tickets prior to the artist change announcement can request a refund at the point of purchase up until the scheduled event performance time.

Dixie National Rodeo performances are as follows:

Friday, February 9, at 7:00 p.m. – Conner Smith and Colin Stough

Saturday, February 10, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Tracy Byrd

Sunday February 11, at 2:00 p.m. – Chris Cagle

Wednesday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. – Megan Moroney

Thursday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw

Friday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Corey Kent

Saturday, February 17, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Parmalee