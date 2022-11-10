HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg announced the rescheduled date for the Amy Grant concert.

The new date will be on September 30, 2023.

Grant’s management announced the postponement of her touring schedule in September 2022 to her needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022.

Tickets range from $45.50 to $75.50 plus fees. Tickets are on sale now at https://amygrant.eventbrite.com.