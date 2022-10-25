JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will bring to life the American classic of Tennessee Williams; The Glass Menagerie.

The shows will run from Tuesday, October 25 to Sunday, November 6 at New Stage Theatre, located at 1100 Carlisle Street.

Williams’ story is about a family of three who are struggling with connecting to the world in the midst of the Great Depression. The children are able to find acceptance in their characters, but the mother seems to seek more anxiety until a gentlemen caller arrives for dinner.

Leaders with New Stage wanted to bring more plays to life that were based in Mississippi. The theatre also hosted showings of The Glass Menagerie in 1966 and 1993.

Francine Thomas Reynolds, the artistic director, said Williams’ masterpiece had a profound impact on the the American theatre, and she’s looking forward to the showings.

“I’m just so charmed about it and to see the connection of the audience and the characters, just watching their struggles, and how they survive through it. I know there will be a connection,” she said.

The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. October 25-29 and November 1-5. There will be 2:00 p.m. shows on October 30 and November 6.