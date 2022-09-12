JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will open its 57th season featuring the comedy ‘Clue’ starting Wednesday, September 14. The show will run until Sunday, September 25.

The performances will be held at the New Stage Theatre on 1100 Carlisle Street.

The showtimes for the performances are held on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The play will be about six individuals who are invited to an unusual dinner party where the host ends up dead after being offered weapons by the butler. It is up to the guest to figure out and scavenger for the clues on how the host end up dead before the body count mysteriously increases.

“We are excited to be opening our 57th season with such a fun show!” said Francine Reynolds, New Stage Theatre Artistic Director. “If you have never played Clue, or have not played in a while, I suggest you gather your friends and family and break out a Clue board for game night.”

The show ‘Clue’ is a story based on the cult classic film and the popular board game which is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Ticket prices are $35.00 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. On participating nights there will be options available such as Pay what you can night, Student Rush Discount, and Youth nights.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or to order online, click here.