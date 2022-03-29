JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will premiere The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time starting March 29.

After having so many closures and cancellations due to COVID-19, directors and actors said they are thrilled about finally premiering the Tony Award Winning play based on the novel by Mark Hadden.

The play is about a 15-year-old boy, Christopher Boone, who is a little different than most his age and has trouble fitting in. His mission is to investigate the crime of the death of his neighbor’s dog.

Throughout the play, the audience sees the world through his eyes.

Preston Straus, Equity Actor from New York City, will play Christopher Boone. He said the audience can expect to see something news.

“Whether you’ve never seen a play before or seen a thousand plays, everybody would be able to take something from this and feel like they’ve experienced something whole and new,” said Straus.

The ticket box will open at 6:00 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets online, click here.