JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you have what it takes to be in an upcoming TV series?

There will be a second round of general casting for specific roles for The Warrant Unit, which will be filmed in Jackson.

According to The Difference Group, The Warrant Unit is based around a special police unit in Jackson, Mississippi, for the purpose of serving high felony warrants.

The casting call is for persons of all ages. Auditions will happen Thursday, September 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Southeast Office Center of the Jackson Medical Mall.

Auditionees can also submit audition videos, not longer than 60 seconds to thewarrantunittv@gmail.com.

Those who attend will be provided with reading materials upon arrival to the auditions. Information on callbacks will be provided during the audition.