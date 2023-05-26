PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable hosted a special screening of “The Little Mermaid” at the Cinemark in Pearl, along with Digital Weekes, LLC.

“I’m the most excited because this is the first time there has ever been a Black Ariel,” said Bernadette Albright, one of the attendees.

“It’s very inspiring for Black children, and it lets them know they have a lot of opportunities out there and that they can be anything,” said Katelynn Benjamin, another attendee.

Organizers rented two screens and were able to give out more than 170 tickets. They said the screening was important not only because Halle Bailey was starring in the movie, but the film helps provide representation for Black girls.

“Representation is the most important thing, and to know that a Black girl is going to be our representation, to know that little girls can live up to a princess like that is a very great thing,” said Hollye Weekes, found of Digital Weekes, LLC.

Organizers said the screening helped bring the community together to discuss bigger issues.

“For us this is about mobilizing and encouraging people to go to the polls, because we understand that elections are important. And so, we’re going to be talking about that before the screening as well and engaging, so we have voter registration forms out here,” said Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable.

The organization will host another screening at UEC Theaters in Greenville on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The screenings are part of the “Win With Black Women” challenge to rent out theaters nationwide to support Bailey.