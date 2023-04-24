BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlaw Music Festival will come to the Brandon Amphitheater in October.

According to Red Mountain Entertainment, the festival will include Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

The largest-ever Outlaw tour continues the celebration of Willie’s milestone 90th birthday.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” said Nelson. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

The festival will be held on Friday, October 13 in Brandon. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.