OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19th annual Oxford Film Festival will be held Wednesday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27 with most events taking place at the Malco Cinema Grill in Oxford.

“The idea of having a film festival is that you get to engage with the artists and filmmakers, and you just don’t get that experience from your couch,” said interim festival director Jim Brunzell. “It’s that communal experience that we’re all trying to get back to.”

The festival will feature 118 films, encompassing features, documentaries, shorts, animation and music videos. And there will be 75 visiting filmmakers in attendance.

“It’s like summer camp, where I get to see friends I haven’t seen in a while,” said director Wally Chung of New York, whose animated short “In the Mountains” will have its world premiere at the festival.

Chung will be returning to the festival for the fourth time.

“Seeing how people react to my film and doing a live Q&A again will be a lot of fun,” he said. “Virtual Q&As have been fun too, but now nobody has to look at my bedroom over Zoom.”

The OFF will also continue to include a virtual option for those not comfortable with returning to a theater. A large selection of films will be available to watch online from March 27 until April 3. Virtual badges are $50, while a $150 VIP pass gives access to all in-person screenings and includes a complimentary virtual badge.

For a full schedule of OFF events, click here.