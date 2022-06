JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pledged $1 million each to both Jackson State University (JSU) and Howard University during the BET Awards.

HBCU Sports reported he made the pledge to the HBCUs after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to the website, Combs was a student at Howard before becoming an artist and producer. He said that he would give Deion Sanders and JSU $1 million, stating “we should play for us.”