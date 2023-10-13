BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – ACM Award Winning and Multi-Platinum selling singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will bring the Burn It Down Tour 2024 to Brandon, Mississippi.

McCollum, along with Corey Kent, will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on July 18, 2024. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release, the critically acclaimed album “Never Enough,” which includes his hit songs, “Handle On You,” and, “Burn It Down.”

Most recently, he was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.