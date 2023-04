JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, will headline the 18th annual Two Rivers Black-Tie Gala on Friday, May 5.

The gala will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex at 7:00 p.m. A pre-gala VIP reception will be held at 6:00 p.m.

This event is one of Tougaloo College’s most elegant events that celebrates philanthropic activity. UNFAZED Show and Band will also perform as the openers.

Tickets can be purchased online.