JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Patti LaBelle will perform at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on Friday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m.

According to Ardenland, a local presale will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster by using the code “ONMYOWN.”

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m.