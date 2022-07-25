PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced the launch of a new concert concept called “Music at the Muse.”

The city is partnering with Hinds Community College (HCC) to launch its first concert at the Clyde Muse Center on the Rankin campus.

“This was a concept the mayor came up with and got Hinds on board. It’s a great way to showcase. It’s one of the best-kept secrets in Rankin County,” explained Greg Flynn, public information officer for the City of Pearl.

The show will feature The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar.

The Frontmen have 30 No. 1 hits and have sold 30 million albums.

There will be an opening performance by special guests Mustache The Band, “The World’s Most Powerful 90’s Country Party Band.”

The band has more than 125 songs under their buckles.

“We were also able to work it out with the administration there. The venue will be general admission and will have food, drinks, liquor, and beer,” said Flynn.

This will be the first of many concerts coming to the venue hosted by the City of Pearl.

“I think it’s a very affordable way for people to come to see concerts with great musicians, so I think it’ll be a great activity for everyone involved,” explained Flynn.

All tickets are $20 for general admission/open seating inside the Muse Center. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 through Eventbrite.

The first concert will be at the Clyde Muse Center at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Mustache Band will perform at 7:00 p.m., and The Frontmen will perform at 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

A direct link to the event is “Music at the Muse” Tickets.