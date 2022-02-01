BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be performed at City Hall Live in Brandon on Sunday, May 8.

During the show, Peppa Pig will go on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. The show will be filled with singing, dancing, games and surprises. The show is 60-minutes long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here. Pre-sales begin on Tuesday, February 1. Photo experience packages are available and can be purchased here.