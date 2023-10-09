POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Poplarville, in collaboration with the Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce and Pearl River Community College (PRCC), will present a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett.

The event will take place at the Town Green on Tuesday, October 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Buffett died on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76.

The “Margaritaville” singer was born on Christmas day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised in the port town of Mobile, Alabama. He attended PRCC and later graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and went from busking the streets of New Orleans to playing six nights a week at Bourbon Street clubs.

During Tuesday’s event in Poplarville, there will be a lineup of musicians, who will pay homage to Buffett’s hit songs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.