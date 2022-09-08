POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart.

Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle. The band has performed on AGT twice. The first time, they received the second-ever Golden Buzzer during their audition.

Fans, students and neighbors are invited to attend the school’s watch party to cheer the trio on and to vote for them during the show.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the episode will be shown at 6:00 p.m. at Dobie Holden Stadium. Fans are welcome to sit in the stands or bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the field. No grills will be permitted near or on the field. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions will be available to purchase with cash only.