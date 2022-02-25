JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a red carpet screening for the Wes Miller action film “A Day to Die” on Saturday, February 26 in Jackson.

The movie, which was filmed in Jackson, stars Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Leon Robinson and Kevin Dillon.

The premiere will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex. The film will be closed to a limited audience and begins at 7:00 p.m.

Below is a description of the film:

Ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly (Kevin Dillon) has one day to pay $2 million in reparations to a local gang leader Tyrone Pettis (Leon Robinson) in order to save his kidnapped wife. With her life on the line, Conner must recruit his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull off a series of dangerous heists to repay the money he owes and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Bruce Willis). In a race against time, the crew must rely on their tactical training and brotherhood to save themselves and those who matter most.

The film is set for release on March 4, 2022. Click here to watch the trailer.