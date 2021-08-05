Producers of George Foreman biopic launch casting call for boxers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The producers of a George Foreman biopic launched a casting call for boxers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Texas.

They said the film will shoot in New Orleans, with pre-production and boxing training starting in August. Production will commence on October 4. The film follows the life and times of Foreman.

Khris Davis is set to star in the biopic, which will be directed by George Tillman Jr.

The production is looking for heavyweight boxers to play the fighters in the movie, specifically:

Joe Frazier, 6′, 229 pounds, African American — 1973

Jimmy Young 6’2″, 220 pounds, African American — 1977

Michael Moorer, 6’2″ 222 pounds, African American — 1994

Jonas Cepulis, 6’3″, 230 pounds. Russian, Caucasian — 1968

The production is also looking for a range of boxers that fight in the heavyweight class. Anyone interested should go to www.movieboxer.com and fill in the submission form, email contact@movieboxer.com or call Sam McClintock at 504-224-2254 by September 4.