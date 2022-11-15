LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface on Tuesday on charges including attempted murder in connection to an early October shooting.

Officers arrested Johnathan Porter, 25, also known as Blueface, around 2:40 p.m. outside of a Vegas business, police said.

Porter was arrested on charges relating to an early October shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, police said.

Porter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

In the days after the alleged incident, Blueface shared videos on his Instagram of a music video that takes place in a courtroom and jail.

Blueface may be best known for his 2018 hit “Thotiana,” according to Rolling Stone. Both YG and Cardi B released official remixes of the song. “Thotiana” went on to peak at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Blueface was arrested on a charge of felony gun possession after a traffic stop in Hollywood, Rolling Stone reports.