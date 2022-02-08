STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s Music Maker Productions will host rapper and songwriter Key Glock for a concert, which will take place at the university’s Mississippi Horse Park on March 31. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale. The MSU student entrance fee is $15, and the general public can attend for $20, with the price increasing to $25 on concert day. Tickets are available at www.msuconcerts.org or in the Center for Student Activities, Colvard Student Union Suite 314.

Doors to the event, which is being announced with a parental advisory due to explicit content, open at 7:00 p.m. at 869 East Poor House Road. Opening for the night’s headline artist is DJ Macho, also known as Zachary Mikell, an MSU marketing major from Jackson who DJs men’s and women’s basketball games at Humphrey Coliseum.