CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Brick Roads will return to the City of Clinton August 26-27, 2022. The festival is an outdoor concert and artist showcase that will take place in Olde Towne Clinton.

The event will feature local singer songwriters and regional bans. There will also be food and a home brew competition. In 2022, Red Brick Roads will host a talent competition.

