Remembering film icon Sidney Poitier

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sidney Poitier was a pillar in the film industry. He accomplished many achievements through the decades before he passed away at the age of 94.

The actor is famously known for being the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar, as well as his activism during the Civil Rights Movement.

“He used his celebrity, not out of just being a celebrity or a star, but he wanted it to elevate the plight of those being less fortunate. I just recall him being very personable, very warm, very enduring. So, he was the kind of person that was very approachable, very smart, very soft spoken. Someone that everybody wanted to gravitate towards to talk to, and he was always very excepting,” said Gwen Harmon with the Smith Robertson Museum in Jackson.