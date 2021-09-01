Remembering Gospel legend Lee Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are mourning the loss of award-winning Gospel music legend Lee Williams. He was a Mississippi staple with a one-of-a-kind voice.

Williams lived by the songs he sang. His musical legacy is not the only thing people will never forget.

“We can talk about his singing forever, but he was just a wonderful guy. Very humble, never met a stranger. He would stay at his concerts just to take pictures until the last person left that’s just who he was,” said one fan.

Williams loved his fans just as much as they loved him. For decades, he moved crowds with his calm and smooth demeanor as he sang about trusting in God.

“He had the connection with everything that he did. Didn’t move around, wasn’t jumping off the stage, but baby, what he said in his songs. He meant it, and you knew he meant it, and it connected with you.”