Report: Parents of actress Alicia Witt found dead in their home

Alicia Witt, seen here in Los Angeles in Jan. 2020, said she became concerned after she hadn’t heard back from her parents for several days. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

(NEXSTAR) – The parents of actress Alicia Witt were found dead in their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday, according to a local report.

Witt, whose credits include “Dune” (1984), “The Walking Dead,” “Nashville” and “Orange is the New Black,” said she became concerned when she hadn’t heard from her parents for several days, and had asked a cousin to check in on the couple.

“Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she wrote, per a statement obtained by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss”

Police say Diane Witt, 75, and Robert Witt, 87, had no immediate signs of trauma, and fire officials did not detect carbon monoxide in the home.

The couple’s cause of death has not been determined. Officials do not suspect foul play, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

Alicia Witt, also a singer and author, first appeared in film at the age of 7, when she starred in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of “Dune.” She currently resides in Nashville, according to an official biography on her website.

Witt released her most recent album, “The Conduit,” in September. Her most recent book, “Small Changes,” was published in early October.