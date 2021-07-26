Return to Live: $20 all-in tickets available for concerts at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment & Live Nation announced “Return to Live” will celebrate the return of live concerts at the Brandon Amphitheater.

The promotion will offer fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows available nationwide. Brandon Amphitheater concerts include:

Luke Bryan

3 Doors Down

Santana

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

NF

Earth, Wind & Fire

Foreigner

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28, at 11:00 a.m. CT at LiveNation.com.