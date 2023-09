BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Riley Green will bring his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour to the Brandon Amphitheater.

Green will be joined by Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.