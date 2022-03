HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Comedienne Rita Brent will kick off her Born Funny Tour with the first show at the Thirsty Hippo in Hattiesburg.

Brent has been on Comedy Central, truTV and Patty Peck Honda commercials. Fans can expect calculated jokes, satirical songs and bold improvisation.

The show will be held on Saturday, March 26. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Special guest performances from Merc B. Williams, Nardo Blackmon and Whodi will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.