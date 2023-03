BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sam Hunt will make a stop in Brandon during his “Summer on the Outskirts” 2023 tour.

Hunt will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10 through Ticketmaster.