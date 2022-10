Soulful singer/songwriter/actress and Lake Charles, Louisiana native Shae Nycole is a celebrated R&B recording artist whose debut single ‘Ready’ was independently released in 2015 peaked at #34 on US Urban AC Top 40 Chart and peaked at #3 on the Indie Urban AC Charts.

She joins us to talk about her journey through the industry and her new single “Run It Up” on all streaming platforms now!