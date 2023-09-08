The FedExForum has released the following statement:

“A person was shot last night at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed off the stage in Memphis after shots were fired inside FedExForum Thursday night, injuring one person.

The Atlanta rapper was performing when gunshots broke out.

Memphis Police say they responded to the scene on Beale Street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and found one man injured from a shooting.

The video shows a man being wheeled out of the FedExForum but still up and aware. Police say he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

As of Friday morning, the identity of that shooter is unknown. But according to the FedExForum, he was not an employee.

“I heard a pop,” said Clarissa Johnson, who attended the concert. “I’m not sure what happened but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Glentavious Jones was in the audience and captured video of a man in a red shirt being wheeled away on a stretcher.

Memphis police said the shooting happened on the first floor of the FedExForum, but have not released any other details.

According to concertgoers, the shots were fired during the first thirty minutes of the show.

The FedExForum was evacuated after the shooting.

Courtesy: Glentavious Jones

Lil Baby was scheduled to play Louisville on Friday night, but that event has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. A show in Nashville is still on the schedule for Saturday.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.